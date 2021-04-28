Knoll, Inc. (NYSE:KNL) Major Shareholder Furniture Holdings S.A Global Sells 362,917 Shares of Stock

Knoll, Inc. (NYSE:KNL) major shareholder Furniture Holdings S.A Global sold 362,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.88, for a total transaction of $8,666,457.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Furniture Holdings S.A Global also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 28th, Furniture Holdings S.A Global sold 367,877 shares of Knoll stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total value of $8,737,078.75.

On Wednesday, April 21st, Furniture Holdings S.A Global sold 352,149 shares of Knoll stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.28, for a total value of $8,198,028.72.

On Monday, April 19th, Furniture Holdings S.A Global sold 789,973 shares of Knoll stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.25, for a total value of $18,366,872.25.

KNL stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $23.85. 1,612,202 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 840,881. Knoll, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.67 and a 12 month high of $24.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.15 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.55.

Knoll (NYSE:KNL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.13). Knoll had a net margin of 1.44% and a return on equity of 16.36%. The business had revenue of $312.90 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Knoll by 58.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 2,689 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Knoll during the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Knoll during the 4th quarter worth approximately $163,000. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Knoll in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Knoll during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $176,000. 81.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Knoll

Knoll, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial and residential furniture, accessories, and coverings for the workplace and residential markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Office and Lifestyle segments.

