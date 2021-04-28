Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KNRRY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KNRRY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a decline of 71.2% from the March 31st total of 19,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.25. 9,612 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,428. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $21.19 and a 1-year high of $35.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.04.

Several brokerages have weighed in on KNRRY. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, markets, and services braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. It offers intelligence entrance, HVAC, auxiliary power supply, control component and windscreen wiper, and driver assistance systems, as well as platform screen doors, friction materials, and control technology products for mass transit and long distance rail vehicles.

