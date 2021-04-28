KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) Shares Gap Down to $19.85

Shares of KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $19.85, but opened at $19.20. KNOT Offshore Partners shares last traded at $19.19, with a volume of 347 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley boosted their price objective on KNOT Offshore Partners from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Barclays cut KNOT Offshore Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th.

Get KNOT Offshore Partners alerts:

The company has a market cap of $628.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.05.

KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The shipping company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.13. KNOT Offshore Partners had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 23.04%. The company had revenue of $69.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.10 million. On average, research analysts forecast that KNOT Offshore Partners LP will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 28th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.82%. KNOT Offshore Partners’s payout ratio is currently 115.56%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,922 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners by 2.7% during the first quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 61,076 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners by 166.7% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

About KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP)

KNOT Offshore Partners LP owns and operates shuttle tankers under long-term charters in the North Sea and Brazil. The company provides loading, transportation, and storage of crude oil under time charters and bareboat charters. As of March 18, 2021, it operated a fleet of seventeen shuttle tankers. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Aberdeen, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for KNOT Offshore Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KNOT Offshore Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.