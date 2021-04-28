Knowles (NYSE:KN) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Knowles (NYSE:KN) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.230-0.290 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.230. The company issued revenue guidance of $185 million-$205 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $194.35 million.

Several research firms have recently commented on KN. TheStreet upgraded shares of Knowles from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $22.00 target price (down from $24.00) on shares of Knowles in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Knowles from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Knowles from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Knowles from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.00.

Get Knowles alerts:

NYSE KN opened at $21.24 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.96. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -530.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.41. Knowles has a 1 year low of $12.64 and a 1 year high of $22.11.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. Knowles had a positive return on equity of 3.41% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. The company had revenue of $201.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.10 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Knowles will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO John S. Anderson sold 34,143 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total transaction of $734,074.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 136,935 shares in the company, valued at $2,944,102.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Raymond D. Cabrera sold 6,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.73, for a total transaction of $140,673.78. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,118 shares in the company, valued at $1,453,546.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Knowles Company Profile

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions for the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medtech, defense, electric vehicle, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD). The Audio segment designs and manufactures audio products, including microphones, balanced armature speakers, and audio processors used in applications that serve the mobile, ear, and Internet of Things markets.

Featured Article: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Knowles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knowles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.