Koios Beverage Corp. (OTCMKTS:KBEVF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Koios Beverage Corp. (OTCMKTS:KBEVF) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decrease of 95.9% from the March 31st total of 60,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 225,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:KBEVF traded down $0.00 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.07. 25,972 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 595,977. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.07. Koios Beverage has a one year low of $0.03 and a one year high of $0.15.
