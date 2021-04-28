Komodo (KMD) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $14.76 Million

Komodo (CURRENCY:KMD) traded down 4.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 28th. One Komodo coin can now be purchased for $2.57 or 0.00004710 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Komodo has traded down 12.6% against the dollar. Komodo has a total market capitalization of $323.18 million and approximately $14.76 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $232.92 or 0.00426132 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $90.88 or 0.00166269 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 19.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.36 or 0.00015290 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $120.60 or 0.00220644 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000490 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00004044 BTC.

Komodo Profile

Komodo (CRYPTO:KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 125,521,428 coins. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com . Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate. “

Komodo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

