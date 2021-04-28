Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Earns “Neutral” Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Koninklijke Philips from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.00.

Get Koninklijke Philips alerts:

Shares of PHG traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.02. The company had a trading volume of 23,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 521,714. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.52. Koninklijke Philips has a 52 week low of $40.54 and a 52 week high of $61.23. The company has a market capitalization of $51.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.85.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The technology company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter. Koninklijke Philips had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 5.87%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Koninklijke Philips will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Veriti Management LLC lifted its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 1.7% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 9,974 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 68.5% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 482 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp increased its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 9,257 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. increased its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 40.0% during the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 746 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 5,165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. 7.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Koninklijke Philips

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, Greater China, and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care, and Personal Health segments. It provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, advanced molecular imaging, diagnostic X-ray, and imaging components as well as integrated clinical solutions; integrated interventional systems, including interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices; imaging products focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

Featured Article: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Philips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Philips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.