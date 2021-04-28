Kraken Robotics Inc. (OTCMKTS:KRKNF) Short Interest Update

Kraken Robotics Inc. (OTCMKTS:KRKNF) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 95.3% from the March 31st total of 14,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 246,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS KRKNF remained flat at $$0.52 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 199,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,714. Kraken Robotics has a 12 month low of $0.28 and a 12 month high of $0.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.51.
About Kraken Robotics
See Also: Reverse Stock Split
Receive News & Ratings for Kraken Robotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraken Robotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.