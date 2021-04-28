Kraken Robotics Inc. (OTCMKTS:KRKNF) Short Interest Update

Kraken Robotics Inc. (OTCMKTS:KRKNF) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 95.3% from the March 31st total of 14,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 246,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS KRKNF remained flat at $$0.52 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 199,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,714. Kraken Robotics has a 12 month low of $0.28 and a 12 month high of $0.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.51.

Get Kraken Robotics alerts:

About Kraken Robotics

Kraken Robotics Inc, a marine technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells software-centric sensors, batteries, and underwater robotic systems for unmanned underwater vehicles used in military and commercial applications. The company offers AquaPix interferometric synthetic aperture sonar (InSAS) for use in onboard autonomous underwater vehicles, remotely operated tow vehicles, remotely operated vehicles, and tow bodies; AquaPix miniature InSAS, an off the shelf configurable InSAS; and SeaVision, a subsea 3D laser imaging system.

See Also: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Kraken Robotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraken Robotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.