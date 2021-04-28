Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD Sells 50,176 Shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD lowered its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) by 24.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,176 shares during the period. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF makes up approximately 2.5% of Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD owned about 0.28% of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF worth $11,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 778.4% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 308,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,687,000 after buying an additional 273,353 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 157.0% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 425,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,494,000 after buying an additional 260,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM boosted its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 821.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 282,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,661,000 after buying an additional 251,487 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 235.7% in the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 302,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,221,000 after buying an additional 212,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rye Brook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the fourth quarter worth $8,493,000.

KWEB traded up $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.46. 45,211 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,650,418. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $78.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.73. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 1 year low of $45.50 and a 1 year high of $104.94.

