Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (KTOS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has set its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance at EPS and its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance at EPS.Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 0.62%. The company had revenue of $206.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.72 million. On average, analysts expect Kratos Defense & Security Solutions to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:KTOS opened at $27.10 on Wednesday. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $14.26 and a fifty-two week high of $34.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 3.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 677.67 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.51.

In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 1,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $46,342.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Marie Mendoza sold 1,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.73, for a total value of $27,016.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 68,663 shares of company stock worth $1,908,109 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist cut Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Noble Financial cut Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Alembic Global Advisors cut Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.90.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a government contractor of the U.S. Department of Defense. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, space, training and cybersecurity/ warfare, satellite communications, C5ISR/ modular systems, turbine technologies, and defense and rocket support services.

