Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.200-1.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.910. The company issued revenue guidance of $340 million-$340 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $305.07 million.

Shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock traded down $1.29 on Wednesday, hitting $56.98. 6,834 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 859,700. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.86 and its 200 day moving average is $38.96. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a 52-week low of $20.10 and a 52-week high of $61.24. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.21 and a beta of 1.18.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.11. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 7.92%. The business had revenue of $267.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kulicke and Soffa Industries will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s payout ratio is currently 58.95%.

KLIC has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $61.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $64.80.

In related news, CFO Lester A. Wong sold 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.55, for a total value of $1,668,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 131,256 shares in the company, valued at $6,634,990.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Zamir Shai Soloveizik sold 2,500 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $137,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 22,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,220,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 46,078 shares of company stock valued at $2,345,868. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates in two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The Capital Equipment segment manufactures and sells ball and wedge bonders, and advanced packaging and electronic assembly solutions.

