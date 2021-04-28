KULR Technology Group (OTCMKTS:KULR) Trading 1.8% Higher

KULR Technology Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KULR)’s stock price traded up 1.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.64 and last traded at $2.53. 238,902 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 307,913 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.49.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.37.

KULR Technology Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:KULR)

KULR Technology Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, KULR Technology Corporation, develops and commercializes thermal management technologies for batteries, electronics, and other components applications in the United States. It offers lithium-ion battery thermal runaway shields; fiber thermal interface materials; phase change material heatsinks; HYDRA TRS battery storage bags; internal short circuit device; and CRUX cathodes.

