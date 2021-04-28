Kusama Trading Up 11.3% Over Last Week (KSM)

Kusama (CURRENCY:KSM) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 28th. One Kusama coin can now be bought for $383.52 or 0.00706486 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Kusama has traded 11.3% higher against the US dollar. Kusama has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion and $205.98 million worth of Kusama was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Kusama alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002548 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001842 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.51 or 0.00061723 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $149.43 or 0.00275257 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00004418 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $570.85 or 0.01051553 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.93 or 0.00025669 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $54,343.57 or 1.00105692 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001714 BTC.

Kusama Coin Profile

Kusama launched on August 23rd, 2019. Kusama’s total supply is 9,651,217 coins and its circulating supply is 8,470,098 coins. Kusama’s official message board is forum.kusama.network . Kusama’s official Twitter account is @kusamanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Kusama is kusama.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Kusama is an early, unaudited and unrefined release of Polkadot. Kusama will serve as a proving ground, allowing teams and developers to build and deploy a parachain or try out Polkadot’s governance, staking, nomination and validation functionality in a real environment. With KSM, users can validate, nominate validators, bond parachains, pay for interop message passing, and vote on governance referenda. “

Kusama Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kusama directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kusama should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kusama using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kusama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kusama and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.