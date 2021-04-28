Kush Finance (KSEED) Hits 1-Day Volume of $21,381.00

Kush Finance (CURRENCY:KSEED) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 28th. One Kush Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.33 or 0.00002426 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Kush Finance has a market capitalization of $371,641.64 and $21,381.00 worth of Kush Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Kush Finance has traded down 32.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002492 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001823 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.79 or 0.00061581 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $151.07 or 0.00275338 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00004396 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $566.31 or 0.01032134 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.55 or 0.00026523 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $390.87 or 0.00712388 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $54,717.35 or 0.99726350 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Kush Finance

Kush Finance’s total supply is 420,000 coins and its circulating supply is 279,171 coins. Kush Finance’s official Twitter account is @KushFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Kush Finance is kush.finance

Kush Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kush Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kush Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kush Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

