L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,434 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.07% of L3Harris Technologies worth $28,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter worth $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LHX opened at $207.73 on Wednesday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $158.09 and a 1 year high of $212.21. The firm has a market cap of $42.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.39, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $202.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $188.70.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 7.18%. L3Harris Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.85 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.48%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LHX. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $226.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup reduced their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $208.00 price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $242.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.46.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

