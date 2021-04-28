L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.

Posted by on Apr 28th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,434 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.07% of L3Harris Technologies worth $28,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter worth $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LHX opened at $207.73 on Wednesday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $158.09 and a 1 year high of $212.21. The firm has a market cap of $42.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.39, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $202.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $188.70.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 7.18%. L3Harris Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.85 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.48%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LHX. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $226.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup reduced their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $208.00 price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $242.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.46.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

Recommended Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX)

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.