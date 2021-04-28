L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio reduced its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 296,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,957 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.14% of L3Harris Technologies worth $60,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LHX. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $389,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $944,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 68.8% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 15,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,569,000 after purchasing an additional 6,165 shares during the period. 80.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LHX stock opened at $207.73 on Wednesday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $158.09 and a one year high of $212.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $202.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $188.70. The firm has a market cap of $42.70 billion, a PE ratio of 34.39, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.05. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.48%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Benchmark cut L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird cut L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $242.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $226.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. L3Harris Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.46.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

