La Française des Jeux Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:LFDJF) Short Interest Down 81.5% in April

La Française des Jeux Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:LFDJF) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a drop of 81.5% from the March 31st total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

LFDJF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of La Française des Jeux Société anonyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of La Française des Jeux Société anonyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st.

LFDJF stock remained flat at $$51.21 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.20. La Française des Jeux Société anonyme has a fifty-two week low of $39.75 and a fifty-two week high of $51.21.

La FranÃ§aise des Jeux SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme operates lottery and online sports betting games worldwide. The company offers instant and draw games. Its brand portfolio comprises Loto, EuroMillions, Cash, Amigo, Keno, Mission Patrimoine, Banco, Astro, and Parions Sport. The company was founded in 1933 and is based in Boulogne Billancourt, France.

