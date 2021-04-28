Lake Street Capital Increases Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) Price Target to $17.00

Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) had its price objective boosted by Lake Street Capital from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 47.83% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Opera in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.75.

Shares of Opera stock opened at $11.50 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.00. Opera has a 52 week low of $4.98 and a 52 week high of $13.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 1.14.

Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.07). Opera had a return on equity of 3.48% and a net margin of 47.21%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OPRA. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Opera in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,965,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Opera by 965.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 126,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after buying an additional 114,900 shares in the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Opera in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,087,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Opera by 157.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 89,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after buying an additional 54,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Opera in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Institutional investors own 6.06% of the company’s stock.

About Opera

Opera Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and PC web browsers. The company offers mobile browser products, such as Opera Mini, Opera for Android, and Opera Touch; PC browsers, including Opera for Computers and Opera GX; Opera News, a personalized news aggregation app; and Okash, a microfinance app.

