Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) Shares Gap Up to $17.40

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.40, but opened at $18.14. Lakeland Bancorp shares last traded at $18.13, with a volume of 2,410 shares.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LBAI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Raymond James raised shares of Lakeland Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $914.81 million, a PE ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.55 and its 200-day moving average is $14.19.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.06. Lakeland Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 20.64%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a $0.135 dividend. This is an increase from Lakeland Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Lakeland Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 34.97%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBAI. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 263.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 179,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after acquiring an additional 130,390 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 37.7% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 41,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 11,331 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $150,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 6.5% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 1,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 210,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,667,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. 56.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lakeland Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:LBAI)

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. The company offers commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits; lending solutions, such as short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate construction loans, mortgage loans, small business administration loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and equipment financing, as well as merchant credit card services; and internet banking, mobile banking, wire transfer, night depository, and cash management services.

