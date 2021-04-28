Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Price Target Increased to $705.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $575.00 to $705.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Mizuho’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.03% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on LRCX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $575.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $568.00 to $726.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $616.00 target price (up previously from $557.00) on shares of Lam Research in a report on Monday, January 18th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $590.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $663.41.

Shares of LRCX opened at $634.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $90.75 billion, a PE ratio of 36.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $597.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $508.89. Lam Research has a fifty-two week low of $229.69 and a fifty-two week high of $669.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 55.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.98 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lam Research will post 22.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lam Research news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.00, for a total value of $2,298,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 4,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.56, for a total transaction of $2,401,948.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in Lam Research by 5.1% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 904 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 1st quarter worth $201,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 72,966 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,433,000 after buying an additional 9,507 shares during the period. 84.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

