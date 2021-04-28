Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Price Target Raised to $725.00

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at UBS Group from $590.00 to $725.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.18% from the company’s current price.

LRCX has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $568.00 to $726.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $625.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $495.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $660.00 to $750.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $663.41.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Shares of Lam Research stock opened at $634.99 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $597.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $508.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Lam Research has a twelve month low of $229.69 and a twelve month high of $669.00.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 55.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.98 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lam Research will post 22.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 4,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.56, for a total value of $2,401,948.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.00, for a total transaction of $2,298,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,507,000. Conning Inc. boosted its position in Lam Research by 505.0% during the first quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 12,724 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,574,000 after purchasing an additional 10,621 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in Lam Research during the first quarter worth about $5,952,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth about $70,134,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 3,827 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,807,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

See Also: What is the strike price in options trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.