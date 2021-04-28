Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 7.000-8.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.740. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.75 billion-$4.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.68 billion.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on LRCX shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on Lam Research from $660.00 to $750.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $660.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $800.00 to $815.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $590.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an outperform rating and a $700.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $663.41.

NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $644.88 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $597.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $508.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.31. Lam Research has a fifty-two week low of $229.69 and a fifty-two week high of $669.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.93. Lam Research had a return on equity of 55.82% and a net margin of 23.60%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.98 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Lam Research will post 22.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.60%.

In related news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 4,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.56, for a total transaction of $2,401,948.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.00, for a total value of $2,298,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

