Lambda (LAMB) Market Cap Hits $120.31 Million

Lambda (CURRENCY:LAMB) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 28th. One Lambda coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0813 or 0.00000149 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Lambda has traded down 6.8% against the dollar. Lambda has a market capitalization of $120.31 million and approximately $16.19 million worth of Lambda was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.93 or 0.00065807 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $11.39 or 0.00020850 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001831 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.74 or 0.00072787 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $456.51 or 0.00836020 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.75 or 0.00096608 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001510 BTC.

Lambda Coin Profile

Lambda is a coin. It launched on August 28th, 2016. Lambda’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,479,138,020 coins. Lambda’s official message board is medium.com/@Lambdaim . Lambda’s official website is www.lambda.im . Lambda’s official Twitter account is @Lambdaim and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Unlike most blockchain applications, Lambda is a data storage infrastructure for blockchains, with its own chains for charging, transactions, encryption, and access control. LAMBs, the native tokens of the Lambda project, create memory and storage resources that consume nodes. On the Lambda platform, tradable resources mainly refer to the ability to access formatted data. The fast access capability is a combination of the storage capacity of the hard disk and the memory size. “

Buying and Selling Lambda

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lambda directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lambda should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lambda using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

