Lamden Price Up 54.2% Over Last Week (TAU)

Lamden (CURRENCY:TAU) traded down 11.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 28th. Lamden has a market capitalization of $15.37 million and approximately $128,084.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lamden coin can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000197 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Lamden has traded up 54.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00010779 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00003665 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00006051 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00000137 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000038 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000909 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Lamden

Lamden is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Lamden’s total supply is 288,090,567 coins and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 coins. The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lamden’s official message board is blog.lamden.io . Lamden’s official website is lamden.io . Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lamden is a suite of developer tools that speed up the process of creating new and custom blockchains and apps. Lamden’s TAU token facilitates interoperability and value exchange between established cryptocurrencies and blockchain applications made with the Lamden developer suite. “

Buying and Selling Lamden

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using US dollars.

