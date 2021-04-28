Landbox Price Down 4.4% Over Last Week (LAND)

Landbox (CURRENCY:LAND) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 28th. Landbox has a market cap of $9.59 million and approximately $646,179.00 worth of Landbox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Landbox has traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar. One Landbox coin can now be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000267 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Landbox Coin Profile

Landbox’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 65,792,116 coins. Landbox’s official Twitter account is @Landbox_

Landbox Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Landbox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Landbox should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Landbox using one of the exchanges listed above.

