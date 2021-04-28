Landmark Infrastructure Partners (LMRK) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Landmark Infrastructure Partners (NASDAQ:LMRK) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners (NASDAQ:LMRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $16.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.67 million. Landmark Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 40.55%. On average, analysts expect Landmark Infrastructure Partners to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of LMRK opened at $12.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $313.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.29 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.19. Landmark Infrastructure Partners has a fifty-two week low of $8.60 and a fifty-two week high of $13.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.51%. Landmark Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is 123.08%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LMRK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

About Landmark Infrastructure Partners

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP acquires, owns, develops, and manages a portfolio of real property interests and infrastructure assets in the United States. The company leases its real property interests and infrastructure assets to companies operating in the wireless communication, digital infrastructure, outdoor advertising, and renewable power generation industries.

