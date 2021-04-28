Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Landos Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LABP) shares fell 0.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $11.60 and last traded at $11.76. 59,026 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 247,618 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.78.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LABP. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Landos Biopharma in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Landos Biopharma in a research note on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Landos Biopharma in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Landos Biopharma in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.37.

In other news, Director Konstantin Poukalov purchased 27,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.14 per share, with a total value of $305,826.42. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Rtw Investments, Lp purchased 625,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $10,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 1,902,453 shares of company stock worth $30,305,826.

Landos Biopharma Company Profile

Landos Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral therapeutics for patients with autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate in development is BT-11, an oral lanthionine synthetase C-like protein 2 (LANCL2) agonist for the treatment of ulcerative colitis (UC), Crohn's disease (CD), and inflammatory bowel diseases.

