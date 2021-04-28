Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.200-2.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.610. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.40 billion-$1.45 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.18 billion.

Landstar System stock opened at $171.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $168.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.15. Landstar System has a twelve month low of $99.02 and a twelve month high of $179.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.69, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.38. Landstar System had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 28.19%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Landstar System will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 5th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.69%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LSTR. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Landstar System from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Landstar System from $131.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Oppenheimer reiterated a hold rating on shares of Landstar System in a report on Sunday, January 31st. Stephens downgraded shares of Landstar System from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a sell rating and set a $140.00 target price (down from $143.00) on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $248.87.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

