LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR: LXS) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/27/2021 – LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €80.00 ($94.12) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/16/2021 – LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €61.00 ($71.76) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/15/2021 – LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €75.00 ($88.24) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/14/2021 – LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €71.00 ($83.53) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/7/2021 – LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €52.00 ($61.18) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/22/2021 – LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €77.00 ($90.59) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/18/2021 – LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €66.00 ($77.65) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/17/2021 – LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €51.00 ($60.00) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/15/2021 – LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €80.00 ($94.12) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/12/2021 – LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €64.00 ($75.29) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/12/2021 – LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €68.00 ($80.00) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/12/2021 – LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €70.00 ($82.35) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/12/2021 – LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

3/12/2021 – LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €77.00 ($90.59) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/11/2021 – LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €49.00 ($57.65) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/11/2021 – LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €49.00 ($57.65) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/11/2021 – LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €75.00 ($88.24) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/11/2021 – LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €78.00 ($91.76) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

LXS stock opened at €63.08 ($74.21) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is €63.07 and its 200 day moving average is €59.43. The stock has a market cap of $5.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.17. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of €41.31 ($48.60) and a 1-year high of €67.38 ($79.27).

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, additives, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates through four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Consumer Protection, and Engineering Materials.

