Laredo Petroleum (LPI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.00 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $188.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.28 million. Laredo Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 23.92% and a negative net margin of 111.63%. On average, analysts expect Laredo Petroleum to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of LPI stock opened at $38.58 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.61, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $497.68 million, a PE ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 4.72. Laredo Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $7.71 and a fifty-two week high of $43.98.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on LPI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Laredo Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Siebert Williams Shank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.44.

About Laredo Petroleum

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. It engages in the sale of oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. The company also engages in the integrated oil and natural gas gathering and transportation systems and related facilities; centralized oil storage tanks; natural gas lift, fuel for drilling, and completions activities; centralized compression infrastructure; and water storage, recycling and transportation facilities.

