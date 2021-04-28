LATAM Airlines Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:LTMAQ) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

LATAM Airlines Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:LTMAQ) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 108,800 shares, a drop of 65.5% from the March 31st total of 315,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 346,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LATAM Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th.

Get LATAM Airlines Group alerts:

Shares of LTMAQ opened at $2.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.66. LATAM Airlines Group has a 12 month low of $0.60 and a 12 month high of $3.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.89.

LATAM Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:LTMAQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($1.60) earnings per share for the quarter. LATAM Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 576.37% and a negative net margin of 57.17%. The firm had revenue of $810.90 million for the quarter.

LATAM Airlines Group Company Profile

LATAM Airlines Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Peru, Argentina, the United States, Europe, Colombia, Brazil, Ecuador, Chile, the Asia Pacific, and rest of Latin America. The company provides passenger transport services to approximately 111 destinations in 16 countries, as well as cargo services to approximately 117 destinations in 20 countries; and operates loyalty programs.

Recommended Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for LATAM Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LATAM Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.