Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM) COO Jeff Arnold Leake Buys 1,000 Shares

Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM) COO Jeff Arnold Leake purchased 1,000 shares of Latham Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $19,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 270,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,148,525. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWIM traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 956,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,261,941. Latham Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.58 and a fifty-two week high of $28.80.

Latham Group Company Profile

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools. The company offers in-ground swimming pools, pool liners, and pool cover products. Latham Group, Inc was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021. Latham Group, Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Latham, New York.

