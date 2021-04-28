Laura Ziolkowski (Ruffles) Sells 50,000 Shares of Corporate Travel Management Limited (ASX:CTD) Stock

Corporate Travel Management Limited (ASX:CTD) insider Laura Ziolkowski (Ruffles) sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of A$20.12 ($14.37), for a total transaction of A$1,005,850.00 ($718,464.29).

The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.28.

Get Corporate Travel Management alerts:

About Corporate Travel Management

Corporate Travel Management Limited, a travel management solutions company, manages the purchase and delivery of travel services for the corporate market worldwide. It operates in four segments: Travel Services Australia and New Zealand, Travel Services North America, Travel Services Asia, and Travel Services Europe.

Featured Article: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Corporate Travel Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corporate Travel Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.