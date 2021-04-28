LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Updates Q1 2021 Earnings Guidance

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) updated its first quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1 billion-$1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $880.28 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded LCI Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. LCI Industries presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $129.80.

Shares of LCI Industries stock traded down $2.27 on Wednesday, reaching $150.25. The company had a trading volume of 316 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,766. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.83 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $138.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.10. LCI Industries has a 1 year low of $72.26 and a 1 year high of $155.22.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.13. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 5.38%. The firm had revenue of $783.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.12 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. LCI Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that LCI Industries will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.37%.

In other news, EVP Nick C. Fletcher sold 1,190 shares of LCI Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.50, for a total value of $162,435.00. Also, insider Ryan Richard Smith sold 4,469 shares of LCI Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $648,005.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,063 shares of company stock valued at $995,768. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About LCI Industries

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; towing products; truck accessories; electronic components; and other accessories.

