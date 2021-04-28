Lear (NYSE:LEA) Reaches New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after KeyCorp raised their price target on the stock from $195.00 to $200.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Lear traded as high as $196.51 and last traded at $195.06, with a volume of 3806 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $193.94.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on LEA. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Lear from $186.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Lear from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $149.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Guggenheim lowered shares of Lear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $184.00 price target on shares of Lear in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $216.00 price objective on shares of Lear in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lear has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $176.64.

In other Lear news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.22, for a total value of $1,852,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,370,641.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Thomas A. Didonato sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.14, for a total value of $3,682,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,214 shares in the company, valued at $2,985,645.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEA. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in Lear in the 4th quarter worth about $249,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Lear by 149.2% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 33,404 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,312,000 after purchasing an additional 19,999 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Lear by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 150,350 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $23,911,000 after acquiring an additional 21,942 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Lear in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,832,000. Finally, UBS Oconnor LLC raised its holdings in Lear by 106.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 30,913 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,916,000 after acquiring an additional 15,913 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $181.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.16. The firm has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.19. Lear had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 0.50%. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Lear Co. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.15%.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, key seat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

