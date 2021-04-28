Lefteris Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LFTR) Short Interest Update

Lefteris Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LFTR) was the target of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a decline of 76.2% from the March 31st total of 31,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 331,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Lefteris Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,200,000. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lefteris Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $3,105,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Lefteris Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $1,553,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Lefteris Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $1,281,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Lefteris Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $1,023,000.

Shares of NASDAQ LFTR traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,595. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.96. Lefteris Acquisition has a one year low of $9.66 and a one year high of $12.45.

Lefteris Acquisition Corp. focuses to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

