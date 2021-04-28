Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decrease of 93.6% from the March 31st total of 28,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 60,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 134,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 4,756 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 9.7% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 56,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian raised its stake in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 27.4% in the first quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 38,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 8,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,000.

Shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $12.24. The stock had a trading volume of 34,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,102. Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $10.47 and a 1 year high of $12.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.16.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th.

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Brandywine Global Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund employs fundamental analysis to create its portfolio.

