Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:INFR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:INFR) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, an increase of 1,171.4% from the March 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.
NASDAQ INFR opened at $31.49 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.01. Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF has a 12-month low of $24.66 and a 12-month high of $32.07.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th were issued a $0.145 dividend. This is a positive change from Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 9th.
