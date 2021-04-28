Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:INFR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:INFR) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, an increase of 1,171.4% from the March 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

NASDAQ INFR opened at $31.49 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.01. Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF has a 12-month low of $24.66 and a 12-month high of $32.07.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th were issued a $0.145 dividend. This is a positive change from Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 9th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:INFR) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,331 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 4.44% of Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

