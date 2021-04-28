Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD) Stock Position Decreased by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 146,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,102 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.73% of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF worth $5,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LVHD. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 611.7% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 140,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,155,000 after acquiring an additional 120,864 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $489,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 192,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,229,000 after purchasing an additional 13,394 shares in the last quarter. XML Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 249,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,099,000 after purchasing an additional 7,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000.

Get Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF alerts:

NASDAQ LVHD opened at $36.12 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.20. Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $25.18 and a 12 month high of $36.41.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.067 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%.

Further Reading: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.