Lendefi (LDFI) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $137,019.00

Lendefi (CURRENCY:LDFI) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 28th. During the last week, Lendefi has traded 23.2% lower against the dollar. One Lendefi coin can currently be bought for $0.44 or 0.00000806 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Lendefi has a total market cap of $4.43 million and $137,019.00 worth of Lendefi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002468 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001821 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.88 or 0.00061684 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $150.88 or 0.00274725 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00004387 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $567.37 or 0.01033097 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.10 or 0.00025668 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $390.52 or 0.00711068 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,983.34 or 1.00115698 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Lendefi Coin Profile

Lendefi’s launch date was January 20th, 2021. Lendefi’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins. Lendefi’s official Twitter account is @lendefi_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lendefi is designed to be a win-win for both borrowers and lenders. Both parties may enjoy the benefits of a DeFi system without worrying about middle-men, red tape and counterparty risks. “

Lendefi Coin Trading

