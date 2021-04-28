Lendingblock (LND) 24 Hour Volume Hits $186.00

Lendingblock (CURRENCY:LND) traded up 7.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 28th. In the last seven days, Lendingblock has traded 12.5% higher against the dollar. Lendingblock has a market cap of $1.18 million and approximately $186.00 worth of Lendingblock was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lendingblock coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.74 or 0.00065147 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.33 or 0.00020655 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001823 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.13 or 0.00069496 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $454.67 or 0.00828717 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $53.09 or 0.00096759 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,303.87 or 0.07844550 BTC.

About Lendingblock

Lendingblock (CRYPTO:LND) is a coin. Lendingblock’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 786,162,769 coins. Lendingblock’s official Twitter account is @lendingblock and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Lendingblock is /r/Lendingblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lendingblock’s official message board is www.lendingblocklibrary.com . The official website for Lendingblock is lendingblock.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Lendingblock is an Ethereum-based currency lending platform. Its focus is to match lenders and borrowers in a transparent and trustless way. LND is an ERC20 utility token that works as the payment method of fees and interest on loans. “

