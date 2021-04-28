LendingClub (NYSE:LC) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $500 million-$530 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $459.82 million.

LendingClub stock traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $15.67. 3,016,789 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,635,708. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.14 and its 200-day moving average is $10.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a current ratio of 4.70. LendingClub has a fifty-two week low of $4.32 and a fifty-two week high of $22.68.

Get LendingClub alerts:

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The credit services provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $75.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.62 million. LendingClub had a negative net margin of 37.60% and a negative return on equity of 13.79%. LendingClub’s revenue for the quarter was down 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. Analysts predict that LendingClub will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LC shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of LendingClub from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of LendingClub from $14.00 to $20.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LendingClub from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. LendingClub currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.04.

In other news, CEO Scott Sanborn sold 8,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total transaction of $99,974.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 752,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,822,179.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Valerie Kay sold 2,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total transaction of $30,003.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $951,359.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,880 shares of company stock worth $289,981 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

LendingClub Company Profile

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company for LendingClub Bank, National Association that provides range of financial products and services through a technology-driven platform in the United States. The company provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, small business, and equipment loans, as well as leases equipment; and unsecured personal and auto, patient finance, and education finance loans.

Featured Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for LendingClub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingClub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.