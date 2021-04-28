Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 371,427 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 36,783 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.12% of Lennar worth $37,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lennar in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lennar by 132.1% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 434 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lennar in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Lennar by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 550 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Lennar in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. 81.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LEN opened at $103.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 11.44 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Lennar Co. has a one year low of $46.10 and a one year high of $106.40. The company has a market cap of $32.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.72.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The construction company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.33. Lennar had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. Lennar’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.99%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Lennar from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Lennar in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Lennar from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Lennar from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.35.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.46, for a total transaction of $1,024,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 167,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,203,956.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,036 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.85, for a total transaction of $1,012,130.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 245,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,808,394.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

