Lenovo Group Limited (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) Short Interest Up 3,500.0% in April

Lenovo Group Limited (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a growth of 3,500.0% from the March 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several research analysts have commented on LNVGY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lenovo Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Lenovo Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Lenovo Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LNVGY opened at $26.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.74. Lenovo Group has a fifty-two week low of $10.24 and a fifty-two week high of $28.80.

Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.09. Lenovo Group had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 1.57%. The business had revenue of $17.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.89 billion. Research analysts expect that Lenovo Group will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Lenovo Group

Lenovo Group Limited, an investment holding company, develops, manufactures, and markets technology products and services. It offers commercial and consumer personal computers, as well as servers and workstations; and a family of mobile Internet devices, including tablets and smartphones. The company also provides laptops, desktops, phones, accessories, monitors, ultrabooks, data center solutions, systems, software, server and storage products, networking products, and replacement parts.

