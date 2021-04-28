Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC Has $56.74 Million Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 787,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,772 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 7.8% of Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $56,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TIAA FSB grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 60,228,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,339,454,000 after buying an additional 628,703 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,916,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,070,573,000 after buying an additional 2,058,460 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,651,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,568,581,000 after buying an additional 4,121,408 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,481,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,812,000 after buying an additional 266,667 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,628,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,793,000 after buying an additional 1,387,184 shares during the period.

IEFA traded down $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.12. 8,383,390 shares of the company traded hands. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.39 and its 200 day moving average is $69.16. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84.

