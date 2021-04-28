Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 21,737 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 352,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,737 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 3.7% of Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $26,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,922,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth about $49,164,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 24.7% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,996,000 after buying an additional 6,208 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $245,000. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA EFA traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.97. 634,875 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,887,480. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $54.01 and a 12-month high of $79.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.31.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

