Lerer Hippeau Acquisition (NASDAQ:LHAA) Trading 0.2% Higher

Lerer Hippeau Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LHAA) shares were up 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.00 and last traded at $10.00. Approximately 1,765 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 111,467 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.98.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.96.

About Lerer Hippeau Acquisition (NASDAQ:LHAA)

Lerer Hippeau Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

