Leslie’s (LESL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Leslie’s has set its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance at 0.55-0.60 EPS and its FY21 guidance at $0.55-0.60 EPS.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $145.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.96 million. On average, analysts expect Leslie’s to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:LESL opened at $29.15 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.54. Leslie’s has a 1-year low of $19.15 and a 1-year high of $32.84. The company has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion and a PE ratio of 69.40.

LESL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Leslie’s from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Leslie’s from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Leslie’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Leslie’s in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Leslie’s from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.17.

In other Leslie’s news, CEO Michael R. Egeck sold 90,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.95, for a total value of $2,541,074.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Steven M. Weddell sold 103,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.82, for a total value of $2,673,480.26. Insiders sold a total of 18,087,948 shares of company stock valued at $456,488,372 over the last three months.

Leslie’s Company Profile

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

