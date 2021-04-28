Leslie’s (LESL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Leslie’s has set its FY 2021
After-Hours guidance at 0.55-0.60 EPS and its FY21 guidance at $0.55-0.60 EPS.
Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $145.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.96 million. On average, analysts expect Leslie’s to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
NASDAQ:LESL opened at $29.15 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.54. Leslie’s has a 1-year low of $19.15 and a 1-year high of $32.84. The company has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion and a PE ratio of 69.40.
In other Leslie’s news, CEO Michael R. Egeck sold 90,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.95, for a total value of $2,541,074.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Steven M. Weddell sold 103,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.82, for a total value of $2,673,480.26. Insiders sold a total of 18,087,948 shares of company stock valued at $456,488,372 over the last three months.
Leslie’s Company Profile
Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.
