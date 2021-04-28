Lethean Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $12,999.00 (LTHN)

Lethean (CURRENCY:LTHN) traded 33.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 28th. Over the last seven days, Lethean has traded up 119.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Lethean coin can now be bought for about $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Lethean has a market cap of $1.59 million and approximately $12,999.00 worth of Lethean was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $54,584.06 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,717.78 or 0.04979068 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000570 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $254.49 or 0.00466227 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $887.67 or 0.01626239 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $416.82 or 0.00763628 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $286.25 or 0.00524421 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.60 or 0.00063393 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $233.86 or 0.00428437 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00004198 BTC.

Lethean Profile

Lethean is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. Lethean’s total supply is 865,787,039 coins and its circulating supply is 795,787,039 coins. Lethean’s official website is intensecoin.com . The Reddit community for Lethean is /r/Lethean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lethean’s official Twitter account is @LetheanMovement and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lethean is the synthesis of blockchain and VPN technology created for the new age of digital censorship and geo-restricted content. Lethean incorporates the anonymous Cryptonote blockchain to empower users to purchase proxy and VPN services. Lethean was rebranded from IntenseCoin and it is a PoW (Proof of Work) cryptocurrency based on the Cryptonight v2 algorithm. It will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them as well as to access blocked content on the Web. “

Buying and Selling Lethean

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lethean directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lethean should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lethean using one of the exchanges listed above.

