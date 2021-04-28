LHT Achieves Market Cap of $168,385.64 (LHT)

LHT (CURRENCY:LHT) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 28th. One LHT coin can now be purchased for about $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, LHT has traded up 9% against the US dollar. LHT has a total market capitalization of $168,385.64 and approximately $21.00 worth of LHT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get LHT alerts:

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001815 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00006598 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003406 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.05 or 0.00014645 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00000144 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000116 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000014 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000253 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

LHT Coin Profile

LHT (LHT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 27th, 2018. LHT’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. LHT’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet. The official website for LHT is usdx.cash. LHT’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for LHT is /r/USDXwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “LHT is the native asset of USDX Wallet and collateral for the USDX stablecoin. LHT can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to USDX stablecoin via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. LHT coins are put into circulation annually starting from 27.03.2018 in the amount of 10% (100 million) of the total number of tokens in two equal parts of 50 million LHT each. They increase Distribution fund (needed for the circulation of LHT and USDX) and Collateral fund (needed to maintain the collateral). If some LHT coins remain available for purchase by the time new LHT coins are ready to be put into circulation, then this action is postponed by a year. “

LHT Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LHT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LHT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LHT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LHT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.